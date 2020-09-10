 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pair accused of selling child pornography on adult site

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 10, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Police in Nagoya have busted an online mail order operation over the alleged sale of child pornography on an adult site, reports CBC Television (Sept. 9).

According to the Nakamura Police Station, Shinta Araki, 29, and Yoshito Boshimoto, 57, sold photographs featuring nude children on the site AV Market.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law, both suspects admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police in Nagoya City have accused two men of selling child pornography on an adult site (Twitter)

Customer list of 20,000 names

On AV Market, the seller receives half of the revenue on sales. Police said the suspects are believed to have collected more than 5 million yen through the site.

AV Market is hosted on an overseas server. In June, police arrested three persons for operating the site.

Police also seized a customer list containing about 20,000 names. An investigation is now underway to confirm what photographs each customer purchased.

Published in Crime, Japan, Nagoya and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »