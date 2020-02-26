Pachinko employee nabbed in Nishi Shinjuku mugging

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a pachinko parlor over the alleged mugging of a man in Shinjuku Ward last year, reports NHK (Feb. 26).

Last May, Ryu Kimura, 24, and two accomplices called out to the victim, 28, on a pedestrian walkway in the Nishi Shinjku area. “Come over here,” one of the suspects reportedly said.

After taking the victim to a nearby multi-tenant building, they assaulted him in the face. They also stole about 30,000 yen in cash.

“I was instructed from above [to carry out the crime],” Kimura told the Shinjuku Police Station.

Kimura works at a parlor in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The perpetrators were not acquainted with the victim.

Police had previously arrested Takashi Shimzu, 24, as a part of the investigation. The whereabouts of the third suspect are not known, police said.

Police have also arrested Kimura and Shimizu in connection with another mugging in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture last May.

Police believe the suspects regularly carried about similar incidents.