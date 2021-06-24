Osaka woman denies assaulting mother after corpse found on balcony

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with the death of her mother at their residence in Toyonaka City earlier this year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 24).

On March 17 and the following day, Mitoko Nakagawa, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fatally stomped on the back of her mother, 79-year-old Reiko.

She is also alleged to have splashed cold water on her mother, causing hypothermia.

Reiko suffered several broken ribs. The cause of death was later determined to have been shock due to external trauma, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday, Nakagawa denied the allegations. “I splashed water on her, but I did not assault her,” the suspect was quoted.

On the morning of March 18, Nakagawa alerted emergency services. “My mother is collapsed and not moving,” she said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Reiko collapsed on the balcony. She was confirmed dead at the scene.