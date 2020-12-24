Osaka teacher in custody for sexually abusing boy in Canada accused in 2 other cases

CHIBA (TR) – A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 23).

In November, Chiba Prefectural Police first arrested Yoshiyuki Nakagami, an English teacher in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on suspicion of indecent assault.

The crime occured in 2017 while Nakagami was studying in Canada. On several occasions that October, he allegedly removed the pants of the 9-year-old boy and carried out acts deemed obscene.

“I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations in November. He was prosecuted on December 1.

According to police, the suspect later returned to Japan. The two other cases involved other boys living in Hokkaido and Nagano prefectures in 2018.

In those incidents, the suspect allegedly requested through an app that the boys send him photographs of their lower bodies.

Searched his residence

The matter emerged two years ago when police were working on a child pornography case.

During the investigation, police searched Nakagami’s residence and seized files falling under the genre known as the “University Student Series.”

Nakagami was prosecuted for the latter two cases on December 22.