Osaka teacher accused of sexually abusing boy, 9, while studying in Canada

OSAKA (TR) – Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy while the suspect lived overseas three years ago, reports TBS News (Nov. 11).

In 2017, Yoshiyuki Nakagami, an English teacher in Takatsuki City, was studying in Canada. The boy, then 9, was an acquaintance.

On three occasions that October, the suspect allegedly removed the pants of the victim and carried out acts deemed obscene.

According to police, the suspect also filmed the acts in producing child pornography.

On Wednesday, police accused Nakagami of indecent assault. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

The matter emerged two years ago when police were working on a child pornography case.

During the investigation, police searched Nakagami’s residence and seized files falling under the genre known as the “University Student Series.”

Police are planning to later transfer Nakagami to Chiba Prefecture to face additional charges.