 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Rope pulled over roadway injures newspaper delivery woman on scooter

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 1, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman delivering newspapers by scooter was injured by a rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa City on Monday, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 29).

At around 2:30 a.m., the woman, 77, was riding the scooter on the 6.7-meter-wide road in the Narita Minamimachi area when she hit the rope, causing her to topple over.

According to police, the woman suffered a broken leg after she fell from the scooter.

in Neyagawa City
A rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa City injured an elderly woman delivering newspapers on Monday (Twitter)

The rope was strung across the pavement at a height of 60 centimeters, with one end attached to a metal column at a supermarket parking lot and the other to a pole at a barber shop.

Police are now examining security camera footage to identify the persons who strung the rope across the road. The case is being treated as attempted murder.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »