Osaka: Rope pulled over roadway injures newspaper delivery woman on scooter

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman delivering newspapers by scooter was injured by a rope stretched across a road in Neyagawa City on Monday, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 29).

At around 2:30 a.m., the woman, 77, was riding the scooter on the 6.7-meter-wide road in the Narita Minamimachi area when she hit the rope, causing her to topple over.

According to police, the woman suffered a broken leg after she fell from the scooter.

The rope was strung across the pavement at a height of 60 centimeters, with one end attached to a metal column at a supermarket parking lot and the other to a pole at a barber shop.

Police are now examining security camera footage to identify the persons who strung the rope across the road. The case is being treated as attempted murder.