Osaka: Man with knife robs Yoshinoya in Joto

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed an outlet of beef bowl chain Yoshinoya in Joto Ward early Friday, reports Kyodo News (June 5).

At around 2:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered the outlet, located in the Seiiku area, and pointed a knife at a 31-year-old female part-time employee. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly demanded.

The perpetrator then fled the scene with about 33,000 yen in cash. “Don’t call the police,” he said as he fled.

The female employee alerted police after he left the premises. She and a male customer present at the time were not hurt in the incident, police said.

The perpetrator is believed to be in his 20s to 40s. At the time, he was wearing beige work clothes. He also had a white bandana over his face.