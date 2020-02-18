Osaka: Man suspected in fatal abuse of ex-girlfriend’s son

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged fatal abuse of his former girlfriend’s son in Osaka City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 18).

Last June, Takashi Toko, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly beat the boy, then 14 months old, inside her residence in Hirano Ward.

The boy was later transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. He died the following day.

An examination of the body of the boy revealed several bone fractures in his arms and legs. The cause of death was loss of blood due to liver damage, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury resulting in injury

on Monday, Toko, a resident of Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture, denied the allegations. “I didn’t do anything,” the suspect was quoted by

police.

Began dating in 2018

The woman lived in the residence with the boy and her daughter. Toko began dating the woman in April, 2018. On weekends, he stayed over at the residence.

At the time of the incident, the woman was away from home. When she returned, she found the boy collapsed atop a futon. She then contacted emergency services.

Prior to his arrest, Toko said that in spite of the boy’s repeated loud crying, he never assaulted him.