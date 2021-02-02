Osaka: Man stored bodily fluid in bento boxes before splashing on women

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who is suspected of splashing his bodily fluid on multiple women in Osaka City over several years, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 1).

Last August, Koji Hosonuma allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the bag of a female shopper inside a supermarket in Naniwa Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage, Hosnonuma admitted to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” he said.

Over the past few years, multiple women had lodged complaints with police about similar incidents that took place in the city.

After the incident last October, police used security camera footage and the results of DNA analyses of evidence in those other incidents to link the suspect to a total of four cases involving women in their 20s and 30s between October 2018 and last November.



“I always carried the containers with me”

Hosonuma lives in Naniwa. Prior to carrying out the crimes, he carried around the fluid in containers for bento boxed meals and syringes.

During a search of his residence, police found more than 10 containers containing fluid.

“I always carried the containers with me,” the suspect also said. “I did this 20 to 30 times, aiming at my type of woman.”