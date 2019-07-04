Osaka: Man found with knife plunged in chest inside vehicle later dies

OSAKA (TR) – A man found with a knife plunged in his chest inside a vehicle in Moriguchi City on Monday later died, police said, reports Fuji News Network (July 1).

At around 9:00 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about “a man inside with a knife in his left chest” inside a vehicle parked on a road near a public gymnasium in the Kawaharacho area.

The man was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Based on a driver’s license found at the scene, the man is believed to be in his 60s. The man’s clothing showed no signs of having been disturbed, police said.

The doors of the vehicle were closed but not locked. As well, the engine was off, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.