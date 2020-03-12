 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of fatally stabbing woman with scissors ‘did not intend to kill’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 12, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a female acquaintance in Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Kunihiko Kashiwara, of no known occupation, allegedly used scissors with 8-centimeter-long blades to fatally stab the woman, 45, in the chest and neck inside his residence in Ikuno Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Kashiwara partially denied the allegations. “I stabbed with a woman with whom I am acquainted, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikuno Police Station.

About 70 minutes after the incident, Kashiwara alerted police. “I killed a person,” he reportedly said.

Police accused a man of fatally stabbing a female acquaintance at his residence in Osaka City’s Ikuno Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, a resident of Sumiyoshi Ward, collapsed in a pool of blood in the bathtub.

She was confirmed dead at the scene. Police also retrieved the scissors that are believed to have been used in the crime from the residence.

Police are now investigating how the suspect is acquainted with the victim.

