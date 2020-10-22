Osaka: Man, 76, accused of fatally stabbing neighbor in Nishinari

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his neighbor at a housing complex in Osaka City’s Nishinari Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 22).

At around 6:05 a.m. on Thursday, Yoshihiko Oi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab the neck and chest of the male neighbor, aged in his 60s, inside the victim’s unit.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, the Nishinari Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Oi admitted to the allegations. “There was some trouble, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect told police.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the victim was collapsed and bleeding at the entrance of the unit with Oi standing over him. The suspect had a knife and a towel.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.