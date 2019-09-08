 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man, 75, sprayed kerosene inside prosecutor’s office

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 75-year-old man after he spread kerosene inside a public prosecutor’s office in Osaka City, reports NHK (Sept. 5).

At around 12:30 p.m. on September 5, Katsuhiro Ikoma began spraying the kerosene at the entrance of the office, located in Fukushima Ward.

After a guard apprehended him, Ikoma sprayed him with insect repellant, causing him to suffer light injuries, police said.

Ikoma, who was accused of trespassing, admits to the allegations. “There was a good reason, which is that I want to speak in court,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Osaka Prefectural Police arrested Katsuhiro Ikoma on Thursday (Twitter)

According to police, Ikoma shouted something indecipherable as he spread the kerosene. Nearby, police found a plastic bag containing what is believed to be kerosene inside a garbage can.

At the time of his apprehension, Ikoma was in possession of a cigarette lighter, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

