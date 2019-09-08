Osaka: Man, 75, sprayed kerosene inside prosecutor’s office

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 75-year-old man after he spread kerosene inside a public prosecutor’s office in Osaka City, reports NHK (Sept. 5).

At around 12:30 p.m. on September 5, Katsuhiro Ikoma began spraying the kerosene at the entrance of the office, located in Fukushima Ward.

After a guard apprehended him, Ikoma sprayed him with insect repellant, causing him to suffer light injuries, police said.

Ikoma, who was accused of trespassing, admits to the allegations. “There was a good reason, which is that I want to speak in court,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Ikoma shouted something indecipherable as he spread the kerosene. Nearby, police found a plastic bag containing what is believed to be kerosene inside a garbage can.

At the time of his apprehension, Ikoma was in possession of a cigarette lighter, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.