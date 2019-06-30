Osaka: Man, 38, lived with corpse of mother for year

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he was found to have lived with the corpse of his mother in their residence in Toyonaka City for the past year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 29).

On Friday, police arrested Ryotaro Taniguchi, a company employee, after the discovery of the skeletal remains atop a futon in a room at the residence he shared with his mother in the Kumanocho area.

Officers later accused Taniguchi of abandoning a corpse. “My mother died a natural death,” the suspect told police. “I couldn’t pay for a funeral.”

Taniguchi said that his mother died at the age 76 in June of last year. She was bedridden at the time.

Earlier on the day of the discovery, Taniguchi told a colleague at work, “My mother is dead at home.” The colleague then tipped off police.