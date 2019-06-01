 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Girl, 17, stabs boyfriend with knife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a high school girl over the alleged stabbing of her boyfriend in Osaka City on Friday, reports Nikkan Sports (June 1).

At around 8:55 p.m., the girl, 17, used a kitchen knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to stab her boyfriend, 28, in the back at the victim’s residence in Hirano Ward.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A school girl stabbed her boyfriend in Osaka City on Friday (Twitter)

Officers later arrested the girl on suspicion of attempted murder. “After we got into a dispute, I stabbed him thinking he might die,” the girl was quoted by police.

According to police, the girl is believed to have obtained the knife from the kitchen.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

