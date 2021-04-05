Osaka: Foreign boy mugged by pair in Chuo Ward

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who mugged a foreign boy in Osaka City early Monday, reports Fuji News Network (April 5).

At around 4:30 a.m., the pair beat the boy, 19, in the face on a road in Soenmoncho area of Chuo Ward.

They then fled the scene after taking his wallet — containing at least one credit card and about 9,000 yen in cash — from his pocket.

The boy received light wounds to the face. A passerby later found the boy and alerted police.

One of the perpetrators was wearing glasses, a khaki shirt and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, police said.

Police are now using security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.