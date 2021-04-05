 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Foreign boy mugged by pair in Chuo Ward

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 5, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who mugged a foreign boy in Osaka City early Monday, reports Fuji News Network (April 5).

At around 4:30 a.m., the pair beat the boy, 19, in the face on a road in Soenmoncho area of Chuo Ward.

They then fled the scene after taking his wallet — containing at least one credit card and about 9,000 yen in cash — from his pocket.

The boy received light wounds to the face. A passerby later found the boy and alerted police.

One of the perpetrators was wearing glasses, a khaki shirt and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, police said.

Police are now using security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »