Osaka: Ex-yakuza nabbed for possession of 3 pistols

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 17, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka and Kyoto prefectural police have arrested a former member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of three guns at his residence in Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 10).

At around 11:40 a.m. on July 8, police found Ryuji Tanaka, a 52-year-old former member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, to be in possession of the an American-made pistol and 5 rounds of ammunition in his right pants pocket at the residence, located in Chuo Ward.

Officers discovered the other two weapons and 25 additional rounds of ammunition inside a bag.

A former gang member was found to be in possession of 3 pistols in Osaka City on July 8 (Twitter)

Tanaka, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I was paying off debt by looking after [them] for a friend,” the suspect was quoted.

Police searched the residence as a part of a separate investigation into an attempted blackmail incident. Tanaka is currently under prosecution for a violation of the Stimulants Control Law.

