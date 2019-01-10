Osaka: Cops bust shop selling illegal porn; 40,000 discs seized

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a shop in Yao City over the alleged sale of illegal adult video DVDs, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 9).

Police have accused Masami Kuwayama, 56, of possessing 3 DVDs deemed illegal with intent to sell. Officers also seized about 40,000 such discs from a warehouse in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka City.

By law, such discs must have male and female genitalia obscured.

According to police, the shop did not have a signboard. Instead, Kuwayama placed advertisements in sports newspapers that instructed customers to make a telephone call to find the shop’s address.

During questioning, Kuwayama said that he started the business several years ago. “Ten discs for 5,000 yen,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I could accumulate 60,000 yen in sales each day.”