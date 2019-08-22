Osaka cops bust internet casino backed by yakuza

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an internet casino supported by organized crime that was operating illegally in Sakai City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 21).

Police have accused Hiroaki Matsumura, 29, and Hiroki Gomi, 28, and three other employees of casino Peach of supplying customers with internet wagering at computers installed inside 12 small rooms partitioned by curtains.

Customer placing wagers at the casino did so with points, with each valued at 100 yen. Patrons could later convert the points back to cash.

Police also arrested Masatoshi Asanuma, a 58-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi. He is the manager of Peach, police said.

The five employees admit to the allegations. However, Asanuma denies the charges. “I have no connection,” the gang member was quoted by police.