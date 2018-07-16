Osaka cop used pen camera for illicit filming at beach

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an officer over the alleged illicit filming of a woman at a swimming area in Kaizuka City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 15).

At around 2:35 p.m., Toshiharu Iwahashi, a 46-year-old sergeant at the Nishiyodogawa Police Station in Osaka City, allegedly used a camera concealed in a pen placed in his shirt pocket to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the woman, 20, in a bathing suit at the Nishikinohama Beach Park.

Iwahashi, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance regarding vulgar behavior, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Iwahashi, who was not on duty, came to the beach alone. During the incident, a lifeguard observed the suspect following the woman and called out to him. After he tried to flee, the lifeguard apprehended him.

Yoshiyuki Yamada, chief inspector of the Osaka Prefectural Police, apologized to related parties. “We will deal with this matter strictly after obtaining the results of the investigation,” he said.