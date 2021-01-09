On the green: Gangsters grew grass at Hokkaido golf course

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of working with gangsters to grow marijuana at a golf course in the town of Abira last year, reports NHK (Jan. 4).

Last June, the manager of the course discovered 23 marijuana plants growing in planters inside and outside the clubhouse.

Police later arrested four men, including at least one member of the Takahashi-gumi, which is an affiliate of the Inagawa-kai, for allegedly cultivating marijuana between April and June.

Police also sought the whereabouts of Yusuke Ando, of no known occupation. At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, he surrendered at the Tomakomai Police Station.

Police later arrested Ando on suspicion of trespassing and violating the Cannabis Control Law. However, police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether the plants were being sold with the revenue going to the gang.