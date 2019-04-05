Omotesando area receives security cameras in Olympics prep

TOKYO (TR) – Ten security cameras have been installed in the ritzy Omotesando district of Shibuya Ward as a part of preparations for the Olympic Games next year, it was revealed on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 4).

At a ceremony held on Thursday, officials revealed that Shibuya Ward, Tokyo Metropolitan Police and the local shopping association worked together in the installation of the cameras, one of which is positioned above a sidewalk fronting the Omotesando Hills shopping complex.

“From now, the police and the local government would like to work together to ensure a safe and secure development of the area,” said Tetsuya Sagawa, the chief of the Harajuku Police Station.

Last month, Shibuya Ward revealed that it was adding 415 security cameras at parks, shopping streets and near schools in anticipation of an increase of visitors during the Olympic Games.

The goal is crime prevention. As of the end of March, there were 496 cameras in the ward, the first of which were installed in 2004. Between 2003 and 2018, the number of reported crimes decreased by 54 percent, according to the ward.

During Halloween celebrations last year, numerous persons became drunk and caused trouble near at the famous “Scramble Crossing” near JR Shibuya Station. In addition to analyzing clips posted on social media, investigators also examined security camera footage taken in the area in identifying the perpetrators.

