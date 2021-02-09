 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Woman, 39, suspected of killing her boys in GSDF dormitory

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 9, 2021

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly killing her two sons inside their residence at a Ground Self-Defense Force base in Miyakojima City on Sunday, reports the Okinawa Times (Feb. 8).

At around 3:50 p.m., the woman alerted police. “I killed my children,” she reportedly said.

Officers arriving at a unit of a dormitory for GSDF Camp Miyakojima found the boys — aged 3 and 5 — collapsed and in a state of cardiac arrest. They were later confirmed dead, police said.

The bodies of the boys showed signs of “strong pressure having been applied to the neck,” police also said.

A woman has been accused of killing her two sons at their residence in Miyakojima City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police later arrested the woman on suspicion of murder. She admitted to the allegations.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, including what trouble existed within the family.

