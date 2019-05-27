 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Suspected thief of women’s underwear found with 400 pairs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 27, 2019

OKINAWA (TR) – A 41-year-old man suspected in the theft of women’s underwear was found to be in possession of nearly 400 pairs, police said Monday, reports Ryukyu Broadcasting (May 27).

Last month, the suspect, a former garbage collector, allegedly attempted to steal a pair of women’s underwear from the first-floor balcony of a residence in Tomigusuku City.

The female resident tipped off police after seeing the suspect reach for the garment. Officers arriving at the scene arrested him when he tried to board a taxi.

Officers later searched the suspect’s Tomigusuku residence and discovered 396 pairs. The suspect was later arrested and sent to prosecutors for allegedly stealing one of the garments from a woman’s residence in Naha City.

Police seized 396 pairs of women’s underwear from the residence of a man in in Tomigusuku City (Twitter)

“Because I wanted underwear, I stole [the pair],” the suspect was quoted by police regarding the case in January. However, he did “not remember” how he obtained other 395 garments.

Police displayed the garments on a blue sheet for the press on Monday.

About 10 years ago, the family of the man consulted with police about his habit of “what appears to be the theft of underwear.”

