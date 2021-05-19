Okinawa: Social welfare staffer planted spy cam in toilet ‘for thrills’

OKINAWA (TR) – A staff member at a social welfare facility in the prefecture resigned after he was accused of illicit filming inside a bathroom, the facility revealed on Monday.

According to the facility, the male staff member used a hidden camera inside the bathroom to take tosatsu footage of at least four male and female colleagues, reports the Okinawa Times (May 18).

The staff member was sent to prosecutors for violating prefectural public nuisance ordinance on April 23. At some point thereafter, he resigned from his post.

The camera, which was hidden inside a pen, was found last October.

“I did it for thrills,” the staff member said in admitting to the allegations.