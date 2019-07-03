Okinawa: Man, 36, accused of murdering woman via drowning

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering and robbing a woman who drowned off coast of the village of Yomitan earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 2).

In the early morning hours of March 2, Kenyo Oshiro, a demolition worker, allegedly caused the fatal drowning of Minami Kano, 32, off the shore of the Cape Zanpa Lighthouse, a popular sightseeing destination.

Oshiro, who has also been accused of stealing 2,000 yen and a bank card from the victim, denies the allegations, police said.

“If this is true, I have no words [for the bereaved family],” the father of Oshiro was quoted.

Oshiro attended college in Ginowan City, which is where Kano was living as an employee in the hospitality industry. He currently lives in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture.

Police previously arrested Oshiro for allegedly using Kano’s bank card to withdraw 2.67 million yen from her account via ATM machines in the prefecture between March 2 and 4.

A 21-year-old female acquaintance of Oshiro has also been arrested over the alleged withdrawal of the funds from the account. Oshiro and the woman, a resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, were previously sent to prosecutors on suspicion of theft.