Okinawa: Drunk man flings wife from 3rd floor balcony

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for throwing his wife from the balcony of their third-floor residence in Itoman City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 30).

According to police, the woman fell roughly 9 meters to the ground after her husband threw her from the balcony at around 4:30 a.m. Though she suffered injuries to her head, her condition is not considered life-threatening.

The man was drunk at the time of the incident. Officers arriving at the scene detected alcohol on his breath.

Officer later accused the man of of attempted murder. He has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.