Okayama: Woman, 57, accused of killing mother in Tsuyama hotel

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police arrested a 57-year-old woman after the corpse of her mother was found inside a hotel room in Tsuyama City on Tuesday, reports the Sanyo Shimbun (Feb. 25).

At around 11:30 a.m., an employee of the hotel, located in the Sange area, telephoned emergency services to report that “a customer is collapsed and not breathing.”

Officers from the Tsuyama Police Station arriving at a room in the hotel confirmed Misako Mukai, 88, dead at the scene.

Police later accused Misako’s daughter, Sachiko, a company employee, of murder. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said, according to TBS News (Feb. 26).

The suspect is alleged to have used an unspecified means to kill her mother between around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, when they both checked in, and the time of the discovery of her body.

The body of Misako, who shares a residence in the city with her daughter, showed no signs of external wounds. As well, there was no indication that the room had been ransacked, police said.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The employee entered the room after the suspect and her mother failed to check out.