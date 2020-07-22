 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okayama police: Corpse found in mountains is missing man

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 22, 2020

OKAYAMA (TR) – A corpse found in the mountains of Takahashi City is that of a missing man, police said on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (July 22).

Early on Wednesday, members of a search team found the male corpse in the Nariwacho Koizumi area.

Later that day, police said that the body is that of 59-year-old Kiyomi Kawakami, who lives in the same area.

On July 19, Kawakami’s family reported him missing to the Takahashi Police Station. Officers then commenced a search.

The team was led to the area of the discovery after finding signs of a decaying body the day before.

Based on the stage of decay, Kawakami had been dead at least several days. He was last seen alive on July 14, police said.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

