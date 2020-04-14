Okayama: Corpse of newborn found in septic tank

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a newborn inside a septic tank in Tsuyama City on Monday, reports the Sanyo Shimbun (Apr. 13).

At around 11:40 a.m., a maintenance worker found the body — measuring 16.5 centimeters long and weighing 121 grams — inside septic tank for several residences inside a complex in the Nishiyoshida area.

According to the Tsuyama Police Station, the unclothed body showed no signs of decay or external wounds. The gender is not known.

The septic tank treats wastewater from the residences in the complex. The last time the tank was serviced was April 9.

In addition to seeking the identity of the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.