Obayashi employee accused of sexual assault of woman seeking job

TOKYO (TR) – An employee of construction giant Obayashi Corp. has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was seeking a job at the firm last month, police said on Thursday, reports NHK (Feb. 21).

On January 27, Minato Munemura, 27, brought the woman, a college student in her 20s, to an apartment in Minato Ward and allegedly committed acts deemed obscene with her.

Munemura, who has been accused of indecent assault, partially denies the allegations, police said without elaboration.

According to police, Munemura met the woman via a smartphone application connects persons seeking jobs with graduates of universities. The day of the incident is believed to have been their first meeting.

The suspect first met the woman at a coffee shop. During their conversation, he said, “It’s best if I explain [something] while you use a computer. It will be instructive.” He then took her to the apartment.

Police believe that Munemura met several female college students using the app.

“The arrest is truly regrettable,” a representative of Obayashi was quoted. “We are in the process of confirming the facts in the case.”