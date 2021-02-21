 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nursery school teacher admits raping woman after becoming ‘irritated’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male nursery school teacher over the alleged rape of a woman in Fuchu City, reports TBS News (Feb. 20).

On the night of February 16, Hayato Wada is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road.

The woman suffered injuries that will require 1 week to heal, police said.

Hayato Wada (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Wada admitted to the allegations. “I got into a quarrel with an acquaintance and became irritated,” the suspect said.

According to police, Wada was not acquainted with the woman. Prior to the incident, the suspect grabbed the woman by the arm.

“Don’t make a sound,” he reportedly threatened while taking her to a secluded location to carry out the crime.

