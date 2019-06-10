Noise annoys: Man shoves commuter from station platform in earphone altercation

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter off a station platform in Chigasaki City, an incident that took place during a dispute over sound coming from the earphones of the suspect, reports Sankei Sports (June 10).

At around 9:40 p.m. on June 7, Shingo Kashiwazaki, an employee at Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., allegedly used both hands to shove a 30-year-old male company employee in the shoulders at platform 3 at JR Chigasaki Station.

The shove sent the victim across the platform and onto the tracks on the opposite side. When the man rose back onto the platform, the suspect kicked him in the face several times.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and knees that will require 10 days to heal, according to the Chigasaki Police Station.

Kashiwazaki, who has been accused of inflicting injury, partially denies the allegations. “I shoved him and he fell, but I did kick him,” the suspect was quoted.

The incident took place after the suspect and victim exited the JR Tokaido Main Line onto the platform. The man then warned Kashiwazaki about sound leaking from his earphones.