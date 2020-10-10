 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Niigata: Man held over failure to pay hotel bill after staying 10 months

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 10, 2020

NIIGATA (TR) – He probably wasn’t a big tipper.

Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly not paying his bill for a room at a hotel in Myoko City after a stay that lasted nearly 10 months, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 10).

Between last December 20 and Thursday, Shuichi Murata, of no known occupation, ran up a bill of around 4 million yen that he failed to pay.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, the suspect denied the allegations. “Since I have wealth, I can pay. So my intention was not to cheat [anyone],” he told the Myoko Police Station.

On Thursday, the hotel referred Murata to the station. When officers apprehended the suspect, he had no cash in his possession.

