NHK producer accused of engaging in sex with school girl, filming her

TOKYO (TR) – A radio producer for a subsidiary of public broadcaster NHK has been accused of engaging in sex with a high school girl and filming her two years ago, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 18).

In July, 2018, Shinya Kikuchi, a 59-year-old radio producer for NHK Educational Corp., allegedly shot video of him carrying out acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 17, inside a rented room in Sumida Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law and a metropolitan ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on Wednesday, Kikuchi partially denied the allegations. “I filmed [the girl], but I did nothing obscene [with her],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Kikuchi met the girl via a social-networking service. He paid her 10,000 yen for the photo session, which included him filming her in the nude and bound with rope.

An examination of a computer belonging to the suspect revealed more than 1,000 images of women in bondage. He is believed to have met the girl on about 10 occasions. “I have an interest in filming tied-up women,” he also told police.

“The arrest of a staff member is regrettable,” A representative of NHK Educational said. “After confirming the facts [of the case], we will deal with [the matter] strictly.”