Newborn’s corpse found at Itabashi public support facility

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday launched an investigation after the corpse of a newborn was found at a public support facility in Itabashi Ward on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 6).

At just past 1:00 p.m., officers working off a tip entered a room at the facility that is occupied by a girl, 18, and her newborn daughter (3 months) and found the corpse inside a suitcase.

The facility serves to protect parents and children undergoing various problems.

The corpse is that of a girl. The body showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Prior to the discovery, a staff member contacted police after the girl dropped out of contact.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the girl to question her about the case, which is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.