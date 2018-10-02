Nepalese national accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Nepalese national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Taito Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 1).

In the early morning hours of June 26, Shiba Neupane, a vocational student living in Arakawa Ward, pushed the woman, aged in her 20s, up against a fence as she commuted home on a road near JR Uguisudani Station. He then forcibly kissed her and fondled her chest.

Neupane fled the scene after the incident. Meanwhile, the woman visited a police box to lodge a report.

Neupane, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it after getting drunk,” the suspect was quoted by the Shitaya Police Station.

Prior to the the incident, Neupane accosted the woman, requesting that she go to a hotel with him. He became a person of interest for police after he was seen following the victim for several hundred meters in security camera footage.