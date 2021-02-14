Nara: Nurse suspected of abducting middle school girl, keeping her for 1 month

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police earlier this month arrested a nurse for allegedly kidnapping a middle school girl and keeping her at his residence in Nara City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 3).

On January 4, Yu Ito, 31, allegedly used train to bring the girl, 14, from Nagoya to his residence. He then kept her there until February 1 while knowing she was a minor.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, the Nara Police Station said.

“My intention of bringing her to my residence was that I wanted to show her that she could count on me,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

The girl lives in Aichi Prefecture. She met the suspect via a dating app.

On February 1, a colleague of Ito contacted police. “An employee seems to be living with a female minor,” the colleague said. Police then visited the residence and found the girl.