Nara: Marijuana cultivation operation busted in Sakurai

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 12, 2018

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police last week busted an operation that cultivated marijuana in Sakurai City, reports NHK (Nov. 5).

On the morning of November 5, police seized 700 grams of marijuana — valued at around 4 million yen — and 80 plants from two residences rented by Yoshikazu Hirose, a 38-year-old resident of Sakurai.

The raids were conducted after police received a tip about six months ago. Police also seized lighting and flowerpots that are believed to have been used in the cultivation of the plants.

in Sakurai City
Nara police seized 700 grams of marijuana and 80 plants from residences in Sakurai City (Twitter)

Sakurai, who has been accused of possession of the purpose of sale, partially denies the allegations. “I possessed the marijuana, but it was for me to smoke,” the suspect was quoted by police.

