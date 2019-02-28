Nara: Man, 60, lived with corpse of father for month

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old man after the corpse of his father was found at their residence in the town of Ikaruga, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 27).

Upon his arrest on Wednesday, Kenji Kosaka told police that he left the body of his father, 93-year-old Shigeji, inside the residence after he died on around January 20.

Kosaka shared the residence with his father. A town staff member contacted police after not being able to reach either of them over an extended period.

Upon the discovery, the decayed body of Shigeji was lying face-up atop a futon in a room of the residence. The body exhibited no signs of external injuries, the Seiwa Police Station said.

Kosaka, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.