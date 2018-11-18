Nara: Man, 28 shoves woman from railway platform

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police last week arrested a 28-year-old man for injuring a woman by shoving her from a railway platform in Ikoma City, reports TBS News (Nov. 16).

At around 5:10 p.m. on November 15, Tomoyuki Matsuo, of no known occupation, allegedly used both hands to push the woman, 53, from the side in the shoulder, causing her to tumble from a platform at Kintetsu Ikoma Station and onto the tracks below.

A station employee pulled the woman from the track bed and back onto platform before the arrival of a train. She suffered a minor injury to her lower back in the incident, police said.

Matsuo, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I knew she would die when the train came,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect was not acquainted with the victim. After the incident, a station employee pushed an emergency button, causing the approaching train to halt.