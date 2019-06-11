Nara: Husband of woman murdered at residence found dead in forest in apparent suicide

NARA (TR) – Following the fatal stabbing of a woman at her residence in Yamatokoriyama City on Sunday, the body of her husband has been found in a forest, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Fuji News Network (June 10).

At around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were tipped off about “a man waving a knife” at the residence. Officers arriving at the residence found Mieko Yamada collapsed and bleeding inside a bedroom. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, she suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest. A knife was found dropped in the bedroom.

Yamada lives separately from her 72-year-old husband. On the day of the incident, he arrived at the residence. Thereafter, he was seen speeding off in his vehicle. Police later obtained an arrest warrant on suspicion of murder for him.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, his body was found in a forest in Nara City. He had suffered stab wounds to the neck. A knife was found dropped at his feet. Police are treating his death as a suicide.

Police are now planning to send papers on the husband to prosecutors over the murder of his wife.