 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nara: Husband of woman murdered at residence found dead in forest in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 11, 2019

NARA (TR) – Following the fatal stabbing of a woman at her residence in Yamatokoriyama City on Sunday, the body of her husband has been found in a forest, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Fuji News Network (June 10).

At around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were tipped off about “a man waving a knife” at the residence. Officers arriving at the residence found Mieko Yamada collapsed and bleeding inside a bedroom. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, she suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest. A knife was found dropped in the bedroom.

in Yamatokoriyama City
A woman was fatally stabbed at her residence in Yamatokoriyama City on Sunday (Twitter)

Yamada lives separately from her 72-year-old husband. On the day of the incident, he arrived at the residence. Thereafter, he was seen speeding off in his vehicle. Police later obtained an arrest warrant on suspicion of murder for him.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, his body was found in a forest in Nara City. He had suffered stab wounds to the neck. A knife was found dropped at his feet. Police are treating his death as a suicide.

Police are now planning to send papers on the husband to prosecutors over the murder of his wife.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »