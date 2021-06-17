Nagoya woman, 43, suspected of swindling men met on dating sites with ‘stolen wallet’ ruse

AICHI (TR) – “I have to cover my mother’s medical expenses,” Rumi Otakeyama, 43, would falsely tell her victims upon meeting.

At least that is what Aichi Prefectural Police said after arresting Otakeyama, of no known occupuation, on suspicion of fraud, reports CBC TV (June 17).

In the latest case — and there are probably several — Otakeyama allegedly collected a total of 10.33 million yen from a 28-year-old man living in Chiryu City during 12 encounters over a one-month period starting last November.

“My wallet containing my bank card was stolen,” she falsely told him before mentioning the part about her mother’s medical expenses.

Otakeyama, a resident of Nagoya’s Naka Ward, met the man on a dating site. In January, he contacted police after becoming suspicious about her actions.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

In May, police first arrested Otakeyama for allegedly swindling another man, a 39-year-old resident of Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, out of 1.93 million yen using the same ruse.

Police are now investigating whether Otakeyama swindled other men she met online.