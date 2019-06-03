Nagano: Corpse of infant boy found in bag at residence

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of an infant was found at a residence in Saku City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 2).

At around 6:40 a.m., a participant in a cleaning operation tipped off police after finding the body of the boy wrapped by paper and plastic bag on the premises of the apartment, located in the Nakagomi area.

According to the Saku Police Station, the body measured 55 centimeters in length and weighed 3 kilograms. The boy is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery.

The paper bag was a garbage bag from the city. The body was discovered inside a hedge facing a municipal road. The bag was first observed in the hedge the day before the report was lodged, police said.

Police plan to use the results of a an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.