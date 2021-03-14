My way: Yakuza assaults customers at hostess club during karaoke dispute

HOKKAIDO (TR) – In commenting on the allegations, the suspect might have said, “I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain.”

Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged assault of two customers at a hostess club in Takikawa City.

The incident, according to police, followed a dispute over a song input into the karaoke machine at the club.

At just past midnight on January 9, Akimitsu Miura, a 43-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly worked with three other suspects to beat the two male customers in the face inside the “snack” hostess club.

Both victims suffered broken facial bones, police said.

Police did not actually reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Miura was not present when one of the other suspects sang a song input by one of the victims into the karaoke machine.

“That’s my song,” the victim said. After the assault started, Miura joined as a reinforcement, police said.