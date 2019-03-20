Munchies: Pair nabbed for smuggling marijuana in snacks

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a woman from Nichinan City and a man from Kyoto Prefecture over the alleged smuggling of marijuana concealed inside packaged snacks, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 19).

In August of last year, Mami Yamashita, 32, of no known occupation, and Yasuyuki Kinoshita, a 47-year-old company employee, allegedly participating in the shipping of an unspecified amount of marijuana concealed inside packages of brownies and crackers through the postal mail from the U.S.

The Miyazaki-Kita Police Station did not reveal whether the suspects, who were arrested for violating the Cannabis Control Law on March 3, admit to the allegations.

The matter emerged after a customs official in Kanagawa Prefecture discovered the contraband in a package. The suspects became persons of interest after an examination of the addressee on the label.

The bust is the first of its kind in the prefecture, police said.

On Tuesday, Moji Customs in Fukuoka Prefecture sent the suspects to prosecutors for violating the Customs Law.