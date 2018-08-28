Mummified remains found in residence of suspected watermelon thief

GUNMA (TR) – On Monday, Gunma Prefectural Police searching the residence of a male theft suspect, 61, in the town of Oura found mummified remains on the premises, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 10:05 a.m., officers from the Oizumi Police Station found the remains in a 30-square-meter storage room. The estimated age and gender of the body are not known. It is believed the person died at least several months ago.

The body, measuring 158 centimeters in length, was clothed in a beige sweater. The lower body was uncovered, police said.

The suspect claims the remains are that of his brother, 59, who also resides in the residence but is currently unreachable. “When my younger brother died, I moved him to the storage room,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Officers entered the residence as a part of an investigation of the man over the alleged theft of watermelon from a field in the town on August 17.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. As well, the results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will be used to determine the cause of death.

Police plan to also arrest the man on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.