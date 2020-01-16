MSDF staff member, 44, accused of raping elementary school girl

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) member over the alleged rape of an elementary school girl nearly a decade ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 15).

On at least four occasions between July 16, 2011 and January 9, 2012, Daisaku Uezono, a petty officer second class, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, with whom he was acquainted, at his residence in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

“I am sorry for doing something wrong with the girl,” the suspect, 44, was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations of rape. “I could not control my sexual desire.”

At the time, Uezono was stationed in Yamaguchi. He is now stationed at the Kanoya Air Base in Kagoshima.

Two other cases

The arrest is the third for Uezono, who is currently under prosecution on suspicion of indecent assault and kidnapping for the purpose of sexual assault in connection with two other cases from last year.

Last July, Uezono used his vehicle to bring another elementary school girl to a parking lot in Kagoshima. He then allegedly fondled her body.

Two months before, he allegedly photographed a third elementary school girl inside a park toilet while she was nude.

That October, Uezono allegedly abducted the third girl inside his vehicle in order to molest her. The girl was unharmed in the incident, police said upon his second arrest last December.

After seizing a personal computer belonging to Uezono, police found images of multiple girls on the hard disk.