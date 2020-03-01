Miyazaki: Man wanted for questioning in death of woman rams vehicle into cop car

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police on Saturday night arrested a 46-year-old man who is suspected in the death of a female acquaintance in Miyazaki City earlier that day, reports the Yomiuri (Mar. 1).

At around 7:20 p.m., a local resident alerted emergency services after finding Megumi Kurihara, 37, collapsed and bleeding from her head in a parking lot for an apartment building in the Oshimacho area.

Kurihara was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said.

Police then launched a murder case with the focus being on a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene.

At around 10:30 p.m. that same day, an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle stopped on a road near the apartment.

When an officer attempted to question the driver, Shigemi Matsui, of no known occupation, on a voluntary basis, he attempted to flee. However, Matsui rammed his vehicle into the patrol car. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of causing property damage.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.