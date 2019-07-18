Miyazaki: Man, 56, accused of distributing nude pix of female acquaintance

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man over the alleged distribution of nude images of a female acquaintance, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 17).

In April, Yutaka Tsutsumi, a specialist in agriculture living in Kumamoto Prefecture, uploaded nude images of the woman, aged in her 30s, and pictures showing her face to a web site managed by the suspect.

Tsutsumi, who has been accused of violating the anti-revenge porn law, admits to the allegations.

The case is the first of its kind in Miyazaki Prefecture. The law, which was enacted in 2014, prohibits the distribution of sexually explicit material for retaliatory purposes.

According to police, Tsutsumi met the victim online. He took the photographs himself after they met at an unspecified location in Miyazaki.

Later in April, the victim consulted with police.